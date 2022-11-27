DENVER — A woman is putting out a warning to her neighbors in east Denver.

She tells Denver7 someone has been going around sparking fires in and around her apartment building.

"It’s a dangerous situation," said the woman, who did not want to be identified.

Denver woman shares concerns following multiple incidents of suspected arson in Hale neighborhood

She said it's been happening near her apartment building in the Hale neighborhood, close to Rose Hospital.

The woman tells us it has happened a few different times over the past three months near her building, as well as a neighboring building.

On one occasion, a trash can was set on fire inside a closet in her foyer.

"Somebody saw the smoke and heard fire alarms and he called 911, and the fire department came and extinguished it," she said. "The fire department had kicked in my door and my neighbor's door to secure it and make sure there were no fires in my apartment."

This woman believes the same person is behind it all. Denver police and the fire department are still currently investigating.

Officials have not identified any suspect(s) so far.

For now, she is hoping to raise awareness so that her neighbors can remain vigilant.

"I don’t know that people know someone’s going around doing this, and lighting fires in spaces, and open spaces. [I want] people to be aware and secure their property in a way that’s safer," she said.

She's also urging community members in the area to report any suspicious activity.

"It’s concerning to live in a space where you don’t know what’s going to happen. Until this person gets caught I don’t know if he’s going to keep coming back," she added.