Denver Water users will pay slightly more next year

DENVER—Denver Water customers will see a slight increase in their water bills next year after the Denver Board of Water Commissioners adopted rate changes Wednesday.

The utility said residential customers should expect an average increase of about $2 to $3 over the course of the year, depending on whether they live in Denver or one of Denver Water’s suburban distributor districts.

Denver Water said in a news release that the increase, which goes into effect Jan 1, 2025, will help pay for important upgrades, projects, and ongoing maintenance and repair work.