Denver Water rates rise again for 1.5 million customers

If you live in parts of the Denver metro area, your next water bill may be slightly higher.

Denver Water’s new rates took effect at the start of the year to help pay for some major improvement projects.

It’s been a year since the 1.5 million customers Denver Water serves saw a rate increase, and now it’s happening again.

“Rates are increasing slightly,” said Jimmy Luthye, Denver Water spokesperson.

For the average single-family residential customer, bills this year are expected to increase by up to $3.30 per month or about $40 per year. That exact amount depends on water use and where you live.

For example, if you live in Denver, your annual cost could be $684, nearly $40 more than last year.

“I don’t know that it’s a hefty increase, especially if it’s throughout the course of a year,” said Matt Rosenberg, a Denver Water customer.

Though a couple of dollars more per month may seem minor, Denver7 asked Denver Water how higher water usage could impact monthly bills.

“It's about $2.45 to $3.30 more per month. That could be, that could be more in the summer and less in the winter months. But if you just combine it and then divide it, you get that average over the course of the year,” said Luthye.

Denver Water officials say the rate increase will help fund $1.7 billion in projects over the next 10 years, including system upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

“Our rent prices are in the $2000s, and it’s an extra three bucks a month. It doesn’t seem like the worst increase if we are getting a benefit for it at least. We are the ones using it, I suppose,” said Rosenberg.

“Some of these projects that we are investing in include the lead reduction program, Gross Reservoir expansion project, and a pipe replacement program,” said Luthye.

The water utility company has more than 3,000 miles of pipes, serving about 25% of the state’s population.

“That needs constant maintenance and needs upgrades and needs us to do everything that we can to ensure that it's prepared for the future,” said Luthye.

There are several ways, Denver Water says, you can reduce your water bill:



Finding any water leaks in your home

Using water-saving appliances and an irrigation system

Planting drought-resistant landscapes

Water officials have one reminder. “The more water you use, the more you will pay,” said Luthye.

Denver Water does offer a one-time payment assistance program for customers who qualify. Click here for more information.