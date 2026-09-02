Denver Water billboard campaign highlights continued need to conserve water

DENVER — A Denver Water campaign that is utilizing billboards is currently underway to raise awareness about drought and water usage.

“We have a campaign in place that's part of our comprehensive drought approach, really designed to create visibility, keep drought top of mind for people, and drive them to our resources. And the message behind the campaign is pretty simple. It's designed to help remind people that the water is missing this year,” Stacy Chesney, Denver Water director of public affairs said.

The billboards are located throughout Denver, and one reads “Splish splash ” with the word splash deliberately crossed out. Another billboard reads “ Pool party” with pool crossed out.

There are six billboards throughout the city of Denver.

According to the Denver Post, the marketing campaign cost around $686,000 and was led by Denver-based Sukle Advertising & Design.

“We're basically crossing out the concepts tied to water. So, you see the word waterfall and water is crossed out, or snow cone and snow is crossed out, and it leaves you thinking, ‘Huh? What's left when water isn't there?’ Generally, things aren't as fun, aren't as great, aren't as lively without the water there. So, it's a simple message. We hope people stop and think and make that little bit of a connection of ‘Okay, yeah, this is a serious situation,’” Chesney said.

Chesney said even with the rainfall in recent weeks, Denver is still experiencing drought.

“So as we head into the winter, we still want folks understanding that the drought is here, it's present, and to do what they can to save water to help stretch our supplies,” Chesney said.

Chesney said Denver Water will continue to work to keep water conservation top of mind for everyone.