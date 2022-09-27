Denver wants to turn hotel into housing for homeless

DENVER — A 103-unit hotel that served as pandemic-era housing in Denver will soon become permanent supportive housing for the homeless.

The city purchased the former La Quinta Inn, located at 3500 Park Avenue West, in December of 2021 during the COVID-19 homelessness emergency response.

On Monday, the City of Denver announced that city council approved a $5 million American Rescue Plan Act contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless (CCH) to help support the property.

Plans for the former hotel will eventually include a redevelopment project that will transform the property into 200 units of supportive housing, the city said in a release.

In the meantime, the property will continue to offer shelter through at least 2024.

The project is part of the city’s Five-Year Strategic Plan to reduce homelessness by 50%

