Denver voters head to the polls early as officials predict major turnout

DENVER — Thirteen voter service and polling center locations have opened around Denver including one on the Auraria Campus with election officials encouraging residents to vote early and anticipate a high voter turnout of 80%.

For some, casting a ballot is a milestone moment. First-time voter Alondra Guzman said the experience was one she had long awaited.

"This is my first time ever voting. My first time of age, being able to vote, my first ballot and everything and I was just so excited," Guzman said.

For many students, the polling center on the Auraria Campus offers added convenience. Guzman said the on-campus option let her take her time working through the lengthy ballot and fit voting into her busy day.

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"It was really helpful, honestly, because I get my ballots at home, so I get it mailed straight directly to my house. I never had the chance to actually open the ballot, look through it just because my day does get busy. Here at school, at least I have like 20 or 30 minutes in between classes where I can just go in there easy. It was really easy." Guzman said.

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López said crews are ready with a total of 14 in-person voting locations now open. The Denver Public Library opened last week and in total there will be 40 centers open leading up to Election Day.

"You have a choice. You can drop it in the mail with two postage stamps, or you can go to a vote center and vote in person if you like," said López. "But if you already have your ballot and we mailed it to you and it's sitting on your kitchen table, don't go stand in line. Don't waste money on postage, no drama, all you got to do is take it to a drop box and it's done."

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López expects strong turnout across the city. A reminder for those voting in-person, that voters must bring an accepted form of identification there are 17 forms of identification that are accepted.

"We're anticipating up to 80 to 85% turnout. This is going to be a huge election. At the end of the day, don't wait until the end to go vote," López said.

With the clock ticking to Election Day, he is urging voters not to wait.

"We will start opening up vote centers in phases all the way up to Election Day. We want to make it convenient for folks. We want to give folks the opportunity to vote early, as early as possible. If you want to do that in person, I would just recommend taking it to a drop box and putting in one of those drop boxes to make sure you just sign the back of that envelope," López said.

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