Denver unveils affordable housing prioritization policy

DENVER — The City of Denver’s Department of Housing Stability (HOST) is unveiling a new affordable housing prioritization policy to help stop residents most at risk of displacement and homelessness.

“We have heard from our community that displacement, involuntary displacement, is a growing and a major concern for our community. So what this program and this policy would do is give our residents that have experienced displacement or are at risk of displacement, first opportunity at newly created affordable housing here in Denver,” Britta Fisher, Denver’s Chief Housing Officer said.

The policy would include preserving 30% of any new affordable housing for those in the prioritized queue.

Fisher said prioritization will be based on a number of factors.

“Have you lived in Denver for a long time? Were you displaced from a neighborhood? Are you feeling the pressure of involuntary displacement? Also, do you have things like a disabling condition? Or have you experienced homelessness that further impacts your ability to obtain and maintain housing?” Fisher said. “This is a meaningful step of prioritizing people to get into new affordable housing. And I think that's something that our community has been wanting.”

City leaders and local nonprofits have repeatedly said lack of inventory is also a roadblock for affordable housing.

“It's important to build affordable housing for so many reasons. But the most important is that at this present moment in time, the median list price for a home in Denver is $750,000. And at that price point, we have to think about who's being locked out of homeownership, and that's your essential workers, your teachers, construction workers, and nurses. We want to make sure that this is a community where everyone can afford to live,” Jeanne Fischetti, Denver Habitat for Humanity Director of Sponsorships, told Denver Friday.

This week, Habitat for Humanity and ENT Credit Union have been working to build 28 affordable homes at Aria Homes in Northwest Denver.

“Habitat for Humanity serves families who earn up to 80% of the area median income. Right now for a family of four, that's about $89,000, every single year. So again, we're working with families who have one, maybe two jobs,” Fischetti said. “Habitat for Humanity wants to be a part of the solution.”

For Denver resident Ron Broussard, that solution can’t come soon enough.

“I've been sleeping in my car for the last two years off and sometimes in a motel room,” Broussard said. “It’s hard for a guy like me, I'm 65 years old.”

Broussard has been working for years but has also been on several affordable housing waiting lists and has yet to find a home.

“I'm not a bum, I've worked all my life. I'm kind of embarrassed because I don't want people knowing I've been homeless,” Broussard said. “All I see is high rents. You know, it's like they're trying to take a certain class of people and keep them down.”

Broussard said he hopes he reaches the top of the new prioritization list and can finally move out of his car and into a home.

HOST will present the prioritization policy to Denver City Council. The department hopes to have the new policy in effect no later than 2024.