Denver to pay $1.6 million to 7 George Floyd protesters

DENVER — Denver City Council voted Monday to approve a $1.6 million payout to settle a lawsuit filed by seven George Floyd protesters who said their civil rights were violated by Denver police during the summer of 2020 demonstrations.

The seven plaintiffs were represented by attorney Andy McNulty of Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP, who claims the protesters “stood up against police brutality and were met with the very same brutality they were protesting.”

The names of the plaintiffs and the amounts they will receive are as follows:

Gabriel Schlough: $575,000

Mercii Thomas: $500,000

Robert Dayton: $225,000

Darrell Hampton: $175,000

Eric Weber: $135,000

Titus and Diego Peterson: $12,500

Last March, in a separate case, a federal jury awarded $14 million in damages to 12 protesters who sued the city in the first excessive force and civil rights trial that came out of coming out of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

The 12 plaintiffs were hit with pepper spray, bean bags and more during several days of protests in the downtown area, and claimed in the lawsuit that their First Amendment rights to demonstrate were violated because of officers’ unreasonable force and use of “less lethal” ammunition.