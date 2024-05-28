Denver teen, 17, accused of stealing $20,000 worth of Legos from Jefferson County shop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly stealing $20,000 worth of Legos from a Jefferson County shop.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, around 4:30 a.m. on May 12, a suspect wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and a face covering shook the front doors of a Bricks & Minifigs location in Littleton, triggering the alarm.

The suspect took off but came back an hour later. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect tied a strap from the door of the business to the bumper of his vehicle and pried the doors open. The shop suffered severe damage, JCSO said.

The suspect stole 14 sets of Legos and 329 minifigures, worth roughly $20,000.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The shop owner posted the story on social media, and a customer saw someone trying to sell the stolen items online. JCSO investigators reached out to the "seller" and made arrangements to purchase some of the items. Investigators confirmed the items sold were connected to the Bricks & Minifigs burglary.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the suspect's Denver home and located the Lego sets and minifigures, the sheriff's office said. Investigators also found shoes, clothing and jewelry that connected the suspect to the burglary, according to JCSO.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office only identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy from Denver. He was booked for 2nd-degree burglary, felony criminal mischief and felony theft and released to an adult, JCSO said.