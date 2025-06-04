Watch Now
Denver teacher hoping to win the crown in Miss Colorado competition

Katya Lopez uses her platform to advocate for her students. Denver7 sat down with her recently to bring you her story.
DENVER, Colo. — In her classroom at Swansea Elementary School in Denver, Katya Lopez is known as "Miss Kat." But outside of school, she has another title.

Lopez was crowned "Miss Denver" in October of 2024, just two months after moving to Denver with Teach for America. Lopez, who is originally from Texas, started competing in pageants to earn scholarship money for college. She was named Miss San Antonio in 2024 and has used her platform to advocate for arts equity in education.

"When I was about five years old, I had moved to the border between Texas and Mexico, and I wasn't able to be in a play for over 10 years because of lack of access," she said.

Lopez’s theatrical talents will be on display when she competes for the title of Miss Colorado June 12-14. She plans to sing “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from the musical "Funny Girl" for the talent portion. She will also have to complete an interview with the judges and model an evening gown and fitness attire.

Lopez is committed to representing her students and the state of Colorado, bringing her authentic self to the competition.

“As somebody who doesn't have a really big background in pageants, being able to go in as me and not as what I think a pageant girl should be is really important,” Lopez said.

If Lopez becomes Miss Colorado, she will prepare for the Miss America competition in September while continuing her work at Swansea Elementary School for another year.

