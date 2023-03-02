Denver survey asks for public's input on possible locations for shared streets

DENVER — Have an idea of where you want to see shared streets in Denver?

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is asking the public to take part in its Shared Streets survey before it closes on Friday.

In 2020 and 2021, DOTI established 11 temporary shared streets where residents could walk and bike, and drivers could drive slowly and safely. Vehicle trips and speeds were reduced and there was an increase in people walking and biking the corridors, DOTI reported. The city deemed it successful and created the Shared Streets program to continue similar, but permanent, efforts.

City of Denver

These 11 temporary shared streets have been removed because they were created to help during the height of the pandemic and did not include feedback from the community. DOTI said it is unlikely that it will bring back temporary shared streets.

The Shared Streets program, which will have permanent iterations, will include a thorough planning process, including the public's input.

The program kicked off in July 2022 and is expected to finish development by this spring. Construction timelines are not yet available, but DOTI said the goal is to begin in 2025.

Currently, Shared Streets is in its outreach phase. The public is welcome to share perspectives on where shared streets should go along community and commercial roadways in Denver.

Click here to provide your feedback and choose from a selection of "candidate streets" that have potential to become a Shared Street in the future. The streets are divided into two categories: community candidate streets and commercial candidate streets.

City of Denver

Funding for the Shared Streets program will likely come from a mix of the city's budget and grants, according to DOTI.