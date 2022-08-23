Denver student shot while mother drove him home from school

UPDATE — A 22-year-old man is being held on investigation of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot a 13-year-old, who has autism and epilepsy, in Denver as he sat in a car with his mother Monday afternoon. Read the full story here.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools confirmed a teenager who was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon was in a car with his mother at the time of the shooting.

The Denver Police Department reported the shooting at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Downing Street shortly after 4 p.m. DPD said it did not have information on the severity of the teen’s injuries but said he was in “stable condition.”

Scott Pribble, the director of external communications for DPS, confirmed the victim attends the Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design and the shooting happened after the student left school. Pribble also provided a letter sent to families at the school that says someone stepped in front of his mother’s car and fired a gun, injuring the student. The letter also says the student’s injuries are not life-threatening.

A mental health team is available this week at DSISD to provide support to students. The school also reminded parents to watch out for signs of stress in their students, including:

Marked changes in usual ways of behaving, including decline in school productivity or mood changes

Changes in sleeping or eating problems

Disorganization

Loss of interest in activities they previously enjoyed

Isolating themselves

Easily distracted

Physical symptoms

Acting out, including aggression

Difficulty making decisions or following through with plans

Tearfulness

Additional resources include anonymously reporting any school safety concerns through Safe2Tell Colorado at 877-542-7233 and the Colorado Crisis and Support Line offers information and referrals for mental health, substance use or emotional crisis health by calling 844-493-8255 or texting TALK to 38255.

DPD said Monday night that no arrests had been made. It did not have any information on a possible suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

