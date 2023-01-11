Denver struggles with migrant influx, asks nearby counties, cities for help

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — As thousands of migrants continue arriving in Colorado, counties like Arapahoe are planning ahead.

"It does appear to stay mostly at Denver at this point, but we know that could be only a matter of time," said county spokesperson Anders Nelson.

Commissioners gathered for a meeting Tuesday to discuss possible solutions to the crisis.

Some of Denver's neighbors step in to help with migrant surge

"Our general fund is pretty well-tapped. So there's not a lot of resources we have in that area. Other state and government funds are restricted around this. But we are trying to plan ahead and see what we can do so that we're prepared for the situation to move into the county," Nelson said.

Arapahoe County Sheriff, Tyler Brown, also joined to provide his input.

"I think the information that we share with each other here at the county level is imperative. But we also need to make sure that that information gets to our federal partners as well, our members of Congress, as well as the presidential administration," Brown said.

As of Monday, the city of Denver said it's served around 4,000 migrants in the last month.

With resources stretched to the max, Denver is asking surrounding cities and counties for help.

Arapahoe County leaders are looking for possible resolutions — saying that staffing and funding are the two biggest hurdles.

"They're asking for people and resources, both of which are very strained in the county right now. So it does limit what we are able to do. But like everyone else, we are concerned about it and we want to help. We're just trying to figure out the ways that it might be possible," Nelson said. "Our funds are restricted. And so we have limited resources that we can use. And right now we are approaching it and just trying to see what areas we can actually make an impact in."

However, leaders in Arapahoe County are committed to finding solutions that would provide humanitarian relief while protecting limited resources.

"We just want to make sure that we are doing the best that we can," Brown said.