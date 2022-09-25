Denver sports taking over city on Sunday

On Sunday, the Broncos, Rockies, and Avalanche all have home games in Denver.

The Broncos are playing the 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High with kickoff at 6:20 p.m. The Rockies game at Coors Field will start at 1:10 p.m. and the Avs are playing a pre-season game at Ball Arena at 7 p.m.

Thousands of fans are expected to go downtown for the games. Society Sports and Spirits, a sports bar near Ball Arena, is excited about the crowds.

“I love the fans of sports. That's what makes my world go round. That's what puts bread and butter on the table for all of us," said Shantal Buck, a manager at Society Sports and Spirits. “We actually do all of our hiring in August right before football season to get ready for football and the whole shebang. This is our time to shine.”

Those with RTD Denver provided some tips for people attending the games on Sunday:

Plan ahead and prepare for large crowds

Purchase a Daypass for a round-trip fare when purchasing tickets at the ticket-vending machines to avoid long lines after the game

Download the RTD Mobile Tickets app [rtd-denver.com] for easy, convenient fare purchase and storage. If customers are frequent users of the Uber, Lyft and Transit apps, RTD fares can be purchased there, too.

Please note, the Auraria West Station is closed for events at Empower Field at Mile High

Check the RTD website before travel for schedules and to plan your trip [rtd-denver.com].

For the latest details about service, follow RTD on Twitter @RideRTD [twitter.com] and sign up for Rider Alerts [rtd-denver.com]

The Denver Police Department also shared a statement with Denver7 ahead of the games tomorrow: