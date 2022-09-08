Denver sheriff's deputy arrested for investigation of domestic violence assault

DENVER — A Denver Sheriff Department deputy was arrested Thursday morning for investigation of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, according to police.

Deputy Ernest Parker, 40, was arrested by the Aurora Police Department Thursday afternoon, according to a department spokesperson. Police were called shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday on a domestic violence call from a home in the 100 block of North Oakland Street and learned that Parker was the suspect.

Aurora police said Parker met with investigators later Thursday morning and was arrested around 11:30 a.m. for investigation of second-degree assault – domestic violence related, and criminal mischief for damaged property.

Denver Sheriff Department spokesperson Daria Serna said the sheriff department placed Parker on investigatory paid leave and said the Public Integrity Division had opened an investigation. The Office of the Independent Monitor was also notified, Serna said.

Serna said Parker became a sheriff department deputy in 2019 and is assigned to the Downtown Detention Center.

Aurora police directed further questions to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.