Denver sheriff recruit dies after becoming 'unwell' following physical training

DENVER — A Denver sheriff recruit has died after a medical incident that occurred following physical training, Denver Sheriff Elias A. Diggins said in a statement Wednesday.

Dorbor Mulbah, who began with the academy in January and was set to graduate in May, died Wednesday after receiving medical care throughout the night, according to the announcement.

Mulbah had "expressed discomfort and became unwell" after physical training on Tuesday, the sheriff said.

Denver Sheriff Training Academy staff members had provided medical attention on site until Denver Fire Department and Denver paramedics arrived, according to the statement. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he died the next morning.

The sheriff said the administrative investigative unit was opening an inquiry "as a matter of protocol."

Additional information about the incident and cause of death were not provided Wednesday.

Mental health and wellness resources are available to the academy cadre and recruits, according to the release.