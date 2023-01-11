Denver sheriff deputy suspended for breaking inmate’s wrist with nunchucks

DENVER — A Denver sheriff deputy broke a man’s wrist with nunchucks during a fight while the man was being admitted to the downtown jail, Denver Department of Public Safety documents show.

Deputy Daniel Rodriguez will serve a three-day suspension for using excessive force on the man, who was intoxicated and fighting with deputies. Another seven days of suspension will be held in abeyance, meaning Rodriguez will serve those days if he breaks department policy again in the next year.

The April 25, 2021, incident prompted the Denver Sheriff Department to change its policy and ban deputies from carrying and using nunchucks, which the department calls OPNs, short for Orcutt Police Nunchaku. The change went into effect Oct. 25, 2021, department spokeswoman Daria Serna said.

Rodriguez used the nunchucks on the inmate — identified by the initials SP in the disciplinary letter — as the man was being admitted to the jail.

