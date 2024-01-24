Denver sheriff deputy arrested after crash

DENVER — A deputy with the Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) was arrested following a no-injury crash earlier this month, the department announced Wednesday.

Jeremiah Espinoza-Young was arrested on charges of attempting to influence a public servant, false reporting to authorities, leaving the scene after striking unattended property and careless driving.

DSD placed Espinoza-Young on investigatory leave on January 3, 2024.

Espinoza-Young became a deputy sheriff in 2016 and is assigned to the Denver County Jail, according to DSD.