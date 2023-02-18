Watch Now
Denver Sheriff Department deputy arrested by Broomfield police

Posted at 11:49 AM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 13:49:15-05

DENVER — A Denver Sheriff Department deputy was arrested by Broomfield police on domestic violence charges, according to a department release.

Christopher Perez was arrested on charges of assault in the second degree and domestic violence.

The sheriff department said it was notified of Perez’s arrest Saturday morning.

The department said Perez was immediately placed on investigatory leave after officials were notified of the arrest.

Perez became a deputy sheriff in 2016 and is assigned to the vehicle impound facility, according to the sheriff department.

