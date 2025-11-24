Denver Rescue Mission preps 3,500 Thanksgiving meal boxes amid rising demand

DENVER — Families across Colorado are preparing for Thanksgiving in their own ways, while the Denver Rescue Mission readies its 31st annual Banquet-in-a-Box event.

"I make some decorations, like placemats," said 10-year-old Caroline.

Her mother, Alexxa Gagner, works for the Denver Rescue Mission.

"We do all the traditional things: turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes," Gagner said.

In addition to their own family traditions, the folks at the Denver Rescue Mission also prep for thousands of other families in a giant parking lot, with cones and two trucks filled with frozen turkeys.

"We will give away almost 3,500 Thanksgiving Banquets-in-a-box to families in need," Denver Rescue Mission CEO Dennis Van Kampen said.

The Denver Rescue Mission's annual turkey drive helps supply the Mission's event, which will be held on Monday.

But there was something notably different this year.

"It usually takes a few days to fill all the registrations. We were filled in a day and a half," Van Kampen said.

He said that really shows the need is greater than usual in the community.

"We have had so many phone calls coming into our offices earlier than ever, about, 'Can you help me? I can't get enough food," he said.

It's a need the Rescue Mission is prepared to meet.

"So as long as we still have turkeys and boxes to give, we'll keep giving them away," Van Kampen said.

While registration for this year's Banquet-In-A-Box event is full, there will still be time for other families to pick up a turkey with all the trimmings.

"We will have some left over for those people who come first-come, first-served," Van Kampen said.

As unsettled as November has been for so many Coloradans, volunteers said every family should be able to end the month on a high note: with their loved ones, around the table, filled with food.

Those with vouchers should follow the directions on the registration and only arrive during their assigned time.

For those who didn't register and are hoping for help, they are welcome to come to the Empower Field at Mile High Parking Lot C between noon and 1 p.m. on Monday, while supplies last.