Denver ranked most polluted global major city in U.S. as wildfire smoke, ozone cloud Front Range

DENVER — If you have been outside, it may not be a surprise to many in the Denver metro area, but the Mile High City ranked as the most polluted global major city in the country on Monday, according to IQAir.

State air quality officials say hot temperatures and wildfire smoke are causing elevated levels of both ozone and fine particulate pollution.

An ozone action day alert is in effect for Colorado's Front Range Urban Corridor through at least 4 p.m. Tuesday.

IQAir

Health officials caution against rigorous outdoor activity during an ozone action day.

An ozone advisory is in effect for all areas of Rocky Mountain National Park through midnight tonight.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, exposure to ground-level ozone can cause acute respiratory problems and trigger asthma attacks.

Prolonged exposure can cause long-lasting damage to your lungs.

Ozone levels reached the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category Monday afternoon, with some areas of the Denver metro potentially ranking worse on the Air Quality Index.

There are at least 7 major wildfires burning in Colorado, most of them on the Western Slope.

