Denver rally marks 2 years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

DENVER — Hundreds of Ukraine supporters rallied at the steps of the Colorado State Capitol building Saturday to mark two years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Participants of the rally, organized by Ukrainians of Colorado, are calling on Congress to help the country resist Russian aggression.

Republicans in Congress have stalled $60 billion in military aid for Kyiv, desperately needed in the short term.

Democratic Congressman Jason Crow delivered keynote remarks and was joined by other speakers, including Ukrainians who survived Russian attacks, according to a Ukrainians of Colorado press release.

Solidarity demonstrations with Ukraine were held across Europe, including in London, Berlin and Stockholm.

Russia still controls roughly a quarter of the country after Ukraine failed to make any major breakthroughs with its summertime counteroffensive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report