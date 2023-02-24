Denver Public Schools receives multiple swatting messages Friday

DENVER — Multiple schools in Denver and beyond received a swatting message on Friday afternoon, according to Denver Public Schools.

All threats are unfounded as of 12:55 p.m.

DPS sent an email to families at 11:56 a.m. Friday explaining that East High School and other DPS schools received the same message through Safe2Tell, which allows anybody to anonymously report information about a safety threat.

East High School is on a hold status until the Denver Police Department and DPS Safety deems it secure, DPS said.

The police department said it is also investigating swatting messages at Northfield High School, South High School and Denver Center for 21st Century Learning (DC-21).

Police are taking all of the threats seriously, so each one is under investigation, the department said.

This comes in the wake of hoax threats to at least 14 Colorado schools on Wednesday.

Swatting is the act of calling first responders with a fake emergency to coax them into sending a large police presence to a specific address.

Police said they have not identified any safety issues at any DPS school.

This is a developing story and will be updated.