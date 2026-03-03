DENVER — Organizers of Denver Pride announced significant changes Monday to this year’s celebrations, including a new festival location, updated parade and 5K routes and a shift to monthlong programming across the city.

Richard Butler Denver Pride 2025

For decades, PrideFest has been held at Civic Center Park. But ongoing construction there is forcing organizers to move the festival for 2026.

“There’s always been festivals at Civic Center Park. Look, it’s not going to happen this year,” said Kim Salvaggio, CEO of The Center on Colfax. “We don’t know when the construction is going to be finished.”

Instead of a two-day festival, PrideFest will now be a one-day event held June 28 along 16th Street from Arapahoe Street to Broadway. Organizers say the change will help reduce expenses and allow more funding to go back into year-round community services.

“A second day adds a lot of expense for us. That does take away from us being able to give direct services to the community,” Salvaggio said.

Denver Pride is the largest annual fundraiser for The Center on Colfax. Salvaggio said 83% of what is raised during Pride goes directly back into free programming and services for the LGBTQ+ community.

Richard Butler Denver Pride 2025

In place of the second festival day, organizers are expanding Pride into a monthlong series of events across Denver, including cultural activations and partnerships throughout June. One example is an expanded “For the Culture Cookout” event at Cheesman Park.

“We are starting to recognize that we have to reach more out to our community, and that definitely includes our BIPOC community,” said Terwanda McMoore, a support group coordinator at The Center on Colfax.

Denver Pride moving to 16th Street, condensing PrideFest to one day

The Pride 5K will begin and end at Cheesman Park at 8 a.m. on June 27. The Denver Pride Parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. June 28 at 17th Avenue and Franklin Street and conclude at 17th Avenue and Lincoln Street. The parade will then usher attendees toward the free festival on 16th Street.

Organizers estimate more than half a million people attend Denver Pride each year.

“It’s over half a million people,” said Kyle Long, chair of The Center on Colfax Board of Directors. “Local businesses will benefit from the influx of queer people downtown.”

Businesses along 16th Street say they are preparing for the crowds.

Richard Butler Azyade Sureda – Co-Owner, Kilwins

“We are so excited, because it will bring a lot of people here,” said Azyade Sureda, co-owner of Kilwins on the 16th Street Mall. “It’s going to be a very, very busy day.”

Sureda said her shop plans to increase staffing and production to meet demand.

“For sure, we will double what we usually make,” she said. “We need that. All the businesses need that.”

Organizers say while the footprint may look different this year, the spirit of Denver Pride remains unchanged.

“The way that 16th Street looks, it’s going to be really, really beautiful and fabulous and inclusive,” Salvaggio said.