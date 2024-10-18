Denver police sergeant charged with menacing after Commerce City road rage incident, affidavit reads

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Denver police sergeant has been charged with menacing after allegedly pointing a weapon at a person in Commerce City.

A formal charge of menacing was filed Friday against Jason Brake, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The charge, a Class 5 felony, stems from an incident Oct. 3 along E. 96th Avenue in Commerce City where Brake allegedly pointed a weapon at a person, the district attorney's office said.

Brake is a sergeant with the Denver Police Department. DPD said he joined the department in 1990 and was most recently working in the DPD Operations Support Section.

On Oct. 3, he was placed on paid administrative leave for the investigation. Because he has been charged with a felony, he is now on unpaid leave.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7, a Commerce City detective responded to the scene on E. 96th Avenue and Laredo Street and found two dark-colored pickup trucks parked on the shoulder. Both male drivers had been pulled over by patrol officers and were detained. The detective at the scene noticed one of the men standing nearby was wearing a DPD polo shirt.

One of the men said Brake had pointed a gun at him "while both were engaged in a road rage incident on Highway 2," the affidavit reads. One of the patrol officers had removed a firearm from Brake while handcuffing him. Brake told police that the other man had pointed a gun at him, and he followed the truck until they were both pulled over.

The patrol officers searched the other man's car but did not find a firearm or any other weapons, according to the affidavit. They also did not find it off the road in the area, in case he had thrown it.

In an interview, Brake told police that he was behind a semi-truck entering a merge lane from Quebec Street onto Highway 2, and the truck was driving slow. Brake said he had been looking at his phone when he moved over into another lane. That was when he noticed the driver of another pickup speed up to him from behind, around to his left into oncoming traffic. Brake said he sped up so he could pass the semi truck and move into the right lane for the other driver. He said as the they drove next to each other, the other driver pointed a "a gun at me or (pointed) an object at me," the affidavit reads.

The district attorney's office is conducting the criminal investigation. DPD said it will begin its administrative review after that case is adjudicated.

Denver7 is working to learn more. This story will be updated.