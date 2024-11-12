Denver police sergeant arrested in connected with alleged domestic violence-related assault in Douglas County

DENVER — A Denver police sergeant was arrested on Monday in connection with an alleged domestic violence-related assault.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said Sgt. Stephanie Neblock was arrested for suspicion of third-degree assault related to domestic violence after an incident that happened Monday.

She was arrested in Douglas County. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is leading the criminal investigation. No other details were released about the incident.

DPD said Neblock joined the department in 2006 and prior to her arrest, was working in the Division of Administration. She has been placed in a "different off-line assignment," DPD said, where she will stay as the case progresses.

After the criminal case is adjudicated, DPD will begin its administrative review of the incident. That will include the Denver Department of Safety and the Office of the Independent Monitor.

She is due in Douglas County court on Dec. 3, according to court dockets.