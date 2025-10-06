Denver police seeks suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning that left a pedestrian dead.

It happened at 12:12 a.m. on Trenton Street, near the intersection of E. Colfax Avenue.

Police said the pedestrian was walking northbound on Trenton Street when they were struck by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of that vehicle took off after the crash.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not provided.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.