Denver police seeking tips to crack 20-year-old cold case

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help to crack a cold case that has remain unsolved for 20 years.

An official with the Denver Police Department said the victim in this case and a friend were stopped at a traffic light near N. Downing Street and Welton Street after leaving Club Beyond in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood when the driver of another vehicle pulled up next to them, exited the vehicle and fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim and his passenger.

The victim attempted to drive away from the scene but crashed with several cars before coming to a stop, according to police. The driver was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries, the DPD official said.

Denver Police Department

“Despite many years of investigative efforts, this crime remains unsolved,” they said.

Anyone with information concerning this homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.