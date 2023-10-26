Denver police arrest suspect in homicide at Regis Motel

UPDATE: Denver police arrested Frazier Thursday evening.

DENVER — Denver police are seeking a 29-year-old man in connection with a homicide at the Regis Motel on Sept. 25.

The Denver Police Department said it has identified the suspect as Tali Frazier. He is accused of shooting and killing Jeramy Sillemon at the motel, which is located around 8282 E. Colfax Avenue.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Frazier.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.

