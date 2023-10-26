Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver police arrest suspect in homicide at Regis Motel

The Denver Police Department is diving deeper into the city's 78 neighborhoods to uncover top safety and crime concerns. The department is asking those who live or work in the city to take part in the Denver Public Safety Survey.
Posted at 3:19 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 11:43:56-04

UPDATE: Denver police arrested Frazier Thursday evening.

DENVER — Denver police are seeking a 29-year-old man in connection with a homicide at the Regis Motel on Sept. 25.

The Denver Police Department said it has identified the suspect as Tali Frazier. He is accused of shooting and killing Jeramy Sillemon at the motel, which is located around 8282 E. Colfax Avenue.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Frazier.

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.

Denver police launch survey to gauge top safety and crime concerns in all 78 city neighborhoods

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives