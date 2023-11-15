Denver police seeking information on driver who allegedly hit juvenile and fled

DENVER — Denver police are asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a juvenile on Nov. 7.
The Denver Police Department issued a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert on Wednesday afternoon.
DPD said the crash happened at 3:41 p.m. along the 18000 block of E. Elmendorf Drive.
Police said the driver of a dark gray Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on Elmendorf and struck a juvenile as they crossed from the north to the south. The pedestrian was seriously injured.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 15, 4pm
The driver fled from the scene, police said.
Anybody with information about this crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.