Denver police seeking information on driver who allegedly hit juvenile and fled

DENVER — Denver police are asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a juvenile on Nov. 7.

The Denver Police Department issued a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert on Wednesday afternoon.

DPD said the crash happened at 3:41 p.m. along the 18000 block of E. Elmendorf Drive.

Police said the driver of a dark gray Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on Elmendorf and struck a juvenile as they crossed from the north to the south. The pedestrian was seriously injured.

The driver fled from the scene, police said.

Anybody with information about this crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.