Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver police seeking information from the public after 16-year-old found shot to death

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Joshua Melbihess.jpg
Posted at 1:09 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 15:09:39-04

DENVER — A 16-year-old was shot and killed last week in Denver near the Sanderson Gulch Trail, and police are now urging anybody who saw or knows about the crime to report the information.

On Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said that its officers were investigating a death around S. Julian Way and W. Mexico Avenue near the Sanderson Gulch Trail. A person had been found deceased in the street. A few hours later, DPD said the case was a homicide.

Joshua Melbihess.jpg

On Friday afternoon, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the deceased as 16-year-old Joshua Melbihess. His cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The DPD issued a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin on Monday asking anybody with information to come forward.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with details can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The line is answered 24/7. Tipsters can stay anonymous and earn up to $2,000.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 2, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know