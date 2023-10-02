Denver police seeking information from the public after 16-year-old found shot to death

DENVER — A 16-year-old was shot and killed last week in Denver near the Sanderson Gulch Trail, and police are now urging anybody who saw or knows about the crime to report the information.

On Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said that its officers were investigating a death around S. Julian Way and W. Mexico Avenue near the Sanderson Gulch Trail. A person had been found deceased in the street. A few hours later, DPD said the case was a homicide.

Denver Police Department (inset) | Google Maps (background)

On Friday afternoon, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the deceased as 16-year-old Joshua Melbihess. His cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The DPD issued a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin on Monday asking anybody with information to come forward.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with details can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The line is answered 24/7. Tipsters can stay anonymous and earn up to $2,000.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 2, 11am