Denver police seeking information about fatal stabbing along N. Ursula Street from March 1

Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 12, 2024
DENVER — Denver police are investigating a fatal stabbing from the evening of March 1, and a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert was issued Tuesday.

Around 11:45 p.m. on March 1, the Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to investigate a stabbing along the 4900 block of N. Ursula Street. At the scene, officers found one victim. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Deshaun Lockett

He was later identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner as DeShaun Lockett, 45. His cause of death was multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was listed as homicide.

On March 12, DPD shared a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert asking the public for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect in this case.

Anybody with information can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can earn a reward up to $2,000.

