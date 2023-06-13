Denver police seeking driver accused in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured pedestrian

DENVER — A Medina Alert was issued for a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian in Denver on Monday evening.

The suspect vehicle was described as a four-door white 2004 Acura TL. It has Colorado license plate CFH-C16, according to the alert.

Denver Police Department The Denver Police Department said this is not a photo of the actual vehicle, but is the same make and model.

The driver is accused of hitting a pedestrian at W. 4th Avenue and Broadway around 9:34 p.m. The pedestrian was seriously injured and the driver fled from the scene in the car, heading southbound on Broadway, according to the alert.

The vehicle was reported as stolen on Sunday, police said.

The car may have damage on the front of its passenger side.

Anybody with information on this crash or the location of the car or suspect is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2012.

No other details were available Tuesday morning.

