Denver police seeking 2 suspects in connection with August sexual assault of child, statutory rape

DENVER — Denver police are asking for help identifying suspects accused in an August case involving a sexual assault of a child and statutory rape along the Platte River Trail.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the incident happened on Aug. 21 around 1 a.m. on the trail near 31st Street and N. Brighton Boulevard.



Two suspects are wanted in connection with this case.

The first was described by police as a white or Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s. At the time of the alleged crime, he was wearing a black baseball cap, dark T-shirt with a blue and purple image, black Adidas-style track pants with white stripes and white Adidas-style sneakers with white stripes.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic or Black male also in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a white and brown trucker hat with the word "California" on it, a light-colored "Rick and Morty" sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray or black shoes, and a large dark backpack.

DPD provided the below photos of the suspects.

Denver Police Department The Denver Police Department provided these photos of the two suspects allegedly involved in a sexual assault in August 2023.

Police said one of these suspects may use the name Oscar.

On the evening of Aug. 20, a few hours before before the alleged crime, both suspects were seen in the 7-Eleven at 31st Street and N. Brighton Boulevard. They may frequently visit the Civic Center Park area, police said.

No other details were available.

Anybody with information on these suspects' identities or the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000. The tip line is answered 24/7.