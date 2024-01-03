Denver police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping, attempted sexual assault of 2 women

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping and attempted sexual assault in downtown Denver after he did not show up to a December court hearing.

Previously, the Denver District Attorney’s Office charged Adrian Alamillo-Gonzales, 40, with two counts of second-degree kidnapping of (victim of sex offense and/or robbery), two counts of attempted sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact with force and/or threats. The five counts are connected with two separate incidents. They happened in the fall of 2022 and spring of 2023 in the downtown Denver area as bars were letting out for the night, Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

Alamillo-Gonzales was formally charged in March. He failed to appear for a Dec. 7 court date and is now wanted by police.

After a recent review of the case, DPD is sharing more information about the suspect and incidents to determine if he was involved in any other crimes.

In the 2022 incident, Alamillo-Gonzales allegedly forced a woman into his car. She fought with him before he let her out and then he left the scene. In the 2023 incident, he allegedly posed as a rideshare driver and picked up a woman, then refused to let her exit the vehicle. He groped her in a nearby alley, police said.

No other details on either crime are available.

Anybody who believes they were a victim of Alamillo-Gonzales, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.