Denver police searching for missing 82-year-old man with Alzheimer's

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

Kenneth Murphy was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday walking in the 2500 block of South Wolff Street.

Murphy is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 195 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He suffers from Alzheimer's and may not remember his name or home address, according to Denver police.

#MissingPerson - PLZ RT: Kenneth Murphy was last seen at about 4:00 pm on 9-15-22 on foot in the 2500 block of S. Wolff St. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call #Denver Police immediately at 720-913-2000 and Press 2. pic.twitter.com/C0CbLGWb9o — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 16, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver PD at 720-913-2000 and press 2.