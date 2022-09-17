Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver police searching for missing 82-year-old man with Alzheimer's

missing Kenneth Murphy
Denver Police Department
missing Kenneth Murphy
Posted at 9:57 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 23:57:15-04

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old man with Alzheimer's.

Kenneth Murphy was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday walking in the 2500 block of South Wolff Street.

Murphy is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 195 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He suffers from Alzheimer's and may not remember his name or home address, according to Denver police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denver PD at 720-913-2000 and press 2.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL9-14.png

Sign up for in-depth, good news in your inbox each morning from Denver7