Denver police searching for missing 22-year-old man with disabilities

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a missing 22-year-old with disabilities who disappeared on Tuesday.

The Denver Police Department said Eishawn Bass was last seen at his home near E. 35th Avenue and Leyden Street in the Park Hill neighborhood. Family did not know what he was wearing when he ran away from the home.

Photo from Denver Police Department

Bass is described as a Black man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, according to police.

DPD first posted about Bass at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. At 4 p.m., they said he was still missing.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.