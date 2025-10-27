Denver police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday east of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge area.

Ava Long, 11, is described as a white girl standing 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 75 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Submitted to Denver Police Department

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Police said she is missing from the 6100 block of Ceylon Street.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.