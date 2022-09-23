Denver police searching for driver that hit pedestrian, took off

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for a driver accused not stopping after they hit a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the department issued a tweet saying officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash in the 2700 block of West Jewell Avenue.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is in the 2700 block of W Jewell Ave investigating a hit & run traffic crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian. This is an active investigation — updates will be posted to this thread as made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/aD6xDPb5NB — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 22, 2022

Denver police could not provide further detail, only saying it was "serious." The pedestrian's condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.