Denver police searching for driver that hit pedestrian, took off

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 8:44 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 22:44:51-04

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for a driver accused not stopping after they hit a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the department issued a tweet saying officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash in the 2700 block of West Jewell Avenue.

Denver police could not provide further detail, only saying it was "serious." The pedestrian's condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

