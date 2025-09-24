Denver Police Department reports no officers lost to ICE recruitment efforts

DENVER — In a follow-up report to Denver7's investigation into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement television advertisements airing in Denver that target current law enforcement officers, the Denver Police Department confirmed that no officers have left the department to work for ICE as a result of recruitment efforts.

Following a Denver Budget Hearing for the police department, Axios Denver reported that Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said, “I think that that's a terrible job for terrible pay,” in response to ICE targeting Denver officers for recruitment.

In a statement to Denver7, a spokesperson for the department said DPD doesn’t offer signing bonuses but notes its starting salary is more than $20,000 higher than ICE’s:

"Per our knowledge, we have not lost any officers to ICE as part of their new signing and retention bonus program. The Denver Police Department does not currently offer signing bonuses. However, if you do a side by side comparison of the lowest starting salaries, new DPD officers earn nearly $22,000 more annually than new ICE deportation officers, and Denver Police officer wages increase significantly each year to the point that , currently, officers earn more than $110.000 annually just four years after graduating from our Academy.

The department is also not concerned about these bonuses from ICE having any significant impact to our recruitment of new officers. Our newest class of recruits entered the Academy back in August and was a full class of more than 50 recruits. DPD is always working to recruit and retain the best officers possible to protect and serve the City and County of Denver, and we encourage people to learn more about the benefits of a career with the Denver Police Department."

According to ICE.gov, hiring and retention bonuses are up to $50,000. NPR reports the bonus is paid out over several years.

On Wednesday, CNN asked acting ICE Director Todd Lyons about Thomas’s comments reported by Axios Denver.

Lyons responded saying “That's his opinion. I could tell you that it's a noble profession. It's a great organization. We do a great public safety mission and I'm proud of the work the men and women of I do.”