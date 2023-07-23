Denver police reopen NB I-25 after death investigation

DENVER — Interstate 25 in Denver was reopened Saturday night after an hours-long closure due to a death investigation.

The closure occurred around 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Colorado Boulevard. Traffic was being diverted onto Colorado.

Denver police said in a tweet that the reason for the closure was that it was conducting a death investigation but did not disclose additional details.

A tent was set up on the interstate during the investigation, which appeared to include part of the Colorado Boulevard overpass.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identification as well as the cause and manner of death at a later time.