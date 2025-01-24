Denver police release identity, photos of suspect from 2022 fatal shooting

DENVER — Denver police have released the name and photos of a suspect who they believe was involved in a fatal shooting in 2022.

On Friday, the Denver Police Department said it had identified the suspect as 20-year-old Jerome Salazar, and released two photos of him.

Denver Police Department

Salazar is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a homicide that happened on the evening of July 28, 2022 along the 5700 Block of E. 10th Avenue.

Limited information is available regarding the shooting, but Denver7 learned in 2022 that when police arrived at the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He died overnight.



Anybody with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or MetroDenverCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.

The Crime Stoppers alert was issued on Friday.