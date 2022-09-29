Denver police officer shot in Broomfield, suspect deceased

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Denver police officer was shot in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Midway Boulevard in Broomfield, the Denver Police Department (DPD) confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The Broomfield Police Department is working the scene. The department said the injured Denver officer is in DPD's fugitive unit.

Multiple sources told Denver7 that the Denver officer was shot in the neck. The officer is stable and talking with doctors, multiple source told Denver7.

AIRTRACKER7

A suspect is deceased at the scene, Broomfield police said. Police said there is no threat to the community.

The intersection is closed to all traffic.

Shots were fired in the area, Broomfield police confirmed, but they could not say if police or somebody else fired the shots.

Chopper footage shows at least two crashed cars at the scene, which is in suburban neighborhood.

"I was in my front yard and I heard about six small caliber shots fired near Calvary Church or Broomfield Commons park," said John Nowak, who was in the area at the time. "Sounded like a .22 pistol. I called police and they confirmed someone was shot."

AIRTRACKER7

Colorado State Patrol is at the scene for traffic control.

Denver7 is working to learn more and has a crew en route.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.