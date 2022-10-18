Denver police officer fired after domestic violence, weapons arrest

DENVER — A Denver police officer was fired Tuesday after he was arrested Saturday night by Aurora officers for investigation of domestic violence harassment and prohibited use of weapons.

Officer Daniel Caballero, 27, was arrested after an incident in Aurora that involved him and two other people, the Denver Police Department said. He was arrested for investigation of domestic violence harassment, menacing, and prohibited use of weapons, the department said.

He joined the police department in 2021 and was on the department’s patrol division. The department said in a news release he was still on probationary status and was fired Tuesday.

Court records show his next court date is a return of filing of charges set for Oct. 20. His bond was set at $5,000 cash and was posted Monday.

The Denver Police Department did not immediately release further information and directed further questions to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Aurora Police Department.

APD said the incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Waco Way and involved a report of an armed person and possible domestic violence situation. The department only said that during the investigation, officers found probable cause to arrest Caballero on the aforementioned charges.

