Denver police offering $2,000 reward for tips on whereabouts of missing teen not seen since early December

Diego Hernandez, 13, was last seen the night of Dec. 1, 2023
Posted at 5:34 PM, Mar 21, 2024
DENVER — Police are offering a $2,000 reward for tips that will help in their search for a missing Denver teen not seen since late last year.

Diego R. Hernandez, 13, was spotted by surveillance camera putting on a jacket, grabbing a bike, and then hopping over the fence of his home in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, 2023. He hasn’t been seen since.

His mom, Heather Hernandez, told law enforcement that prior to his disappearance, the family was having “a normal night.”

The family ate dinner together and everyone went to bed. The next morning, the boy was nowhere to be seen.

“We love and miss you so much. We need you to come home,” his mom said. “We look for you every day and we will never stop until you are safe.”

The boy has brown eyes and black hair and is 4 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs around 120 lbs.

If you have any information about Diego or his disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), the Denver Police Department at 1-720-913-2000, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

