Denver police looking for suspect wanted for indecent exposure near Northfield High School

Posted at 11:01 AM, Aug 28, 2023
DENVER – Detectives with the Denver Police Department need your help to find a suspect wanted after allegedly exposing himself to minors near Northfield High School in mid-August.

The incident happened on Aug. 18 at approximately 6:30 p.m. on N. Xenia St. near the intersection with E. 54th Ave., not far from the high school.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with dark hair who is approximately 35 years of age with a nose piercing.

Police said the suspect was driving a silver Ford Mustang with a sticker on the back end of the vehicle. A picture of the vehicle and the possible suspect can be viewed below.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. You can submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest.

