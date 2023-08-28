Denver police looking for suspect wanted for indecent exposure near Northfield High School

DENVER – Detectives with the Denver Police Department need your help to find a suspect wanted after allegedly exposing himself to minors near Northfield High School in mid-August.

The incident happened on Aug. 18 at approximately 6:30 p.m. on N. Xenia St. near the intersection with E. 54th Ave., not far from the high school.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with dark hair who is approximately 35 years of age with a nose piercing.

Police said the suspect was driving a silver Ford Mustang with a sticker on the back end of the vehicle. A picture of the vehicle and the possible suspect can be viewed below.

Denver Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. You can submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest.

