Denver police looking for pickup, driver who hit juvenile, fled scene

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers
Denver police are asking for help in finding the driver and vehicle that hit a juvenile in a crosswalk last month in the Ruby Hill neighborhood then fled the scene. Police said the vehicle involved in the crash was a green, ‘90s-model GMC Sierra similar to the one shown in the photo, though it is not the exact vehicle.
Posted at 3:47 PM, Oct 03, 2022
DENVER — Denver police are asking for help in finding the driver and vehicle that hit a juvenile in a crosswalk last month in the Ruby Hill neighborhood then fled the scene.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the intersection of South Clay Street and West Asbury Avenue. Police said the juvenile was crossing Clay Street westbound in the crosswalk when a pickup truck hit them.

The juvenile suffered serious injuries in the crash. Police said the vehicle involved in the crash was a green, ‘90s-model GMC Sierra similar to the one shown in the photo on this story, though it is not the exact vehicle.

Police did not provide further information about the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at o720-913-7867 with more information.

