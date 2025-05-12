Denver police looking for man who went missing in Montbello on Saturday

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help to find an older man who went missing in the city’s Montbello neighborhood over the weekend.

Gary Holt, 76, was last seen at about noon on Saturday in the area of Upton Ct., located a few blocks northwest of the Montbello Central Park, according to the Denver Police Department.

He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. He reportedly suffers from cognitive impairment.

Denver7 via DPD

He has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000. Reference case number #25-238160.