Denver police issues missing indigenous person alert for 15-year-old boy last seen Monday

DENVER – Police in Denver have issued a missing indigenous person alert for a 15-year-old boy last seen Monday.

Kaleb Waid, 15, was last seen at Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue at around 7:30 p.m., according to the alert.

Waid is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

The boy was last seen wearing a black shirt with a gray sweater, black pants a bejeweled belt and white shoes.

If seen, please call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.