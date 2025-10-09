Denver police investigating stabbing on RTD bus; 1 person treated with injuries that are not life-threatening

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on a RTD bus on Wednesday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the stabbing happened near E. Colfax Avenue and Potomac Street and somebody called police to report it at 4:11 p.m.

Police said one person was brought to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect. The DPD said they did not have any descriptive information about the suspect.

This is developing story and will be updated.